Obaseki to Present Staff of Office to Otuo Monarch September 6 Amidst Fanfare

Royal trumpets have begun to sound in Otuo Kingdom signalling the completion of arrangements for the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, Godfrey Aigbogun Alabi, the Uzoyare II of Otuo Kingdom by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The National President of Otuo Union and Chairman Coronation Planning Committee, Mr. Charles Ojeabuo, stated this yesterday while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the event.

He said, “We are prepared and eagerly waiting to witness the official coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, Godfrey A. Alabi, the Uzoyare II of Otuo Kingdom by Governor Godwin Obaseki on September 6, 2024.

“The royal event is very unique because it is the first time a traditional ruler of the kingdom will be getting staff of office from government in an elaborate celebrations, ” Ojeabuo said.

He explained that the ascension of His Royal Highness, Godfrey A Alabi, the Uzoyarr II of Otuo to the throne of his forefathers has been seamless and smooth with overwhelming support of all stakeholders and elders from the 12 quarters of Otuo land without contestation or crisis.

He said, “it is also important to point out the fact that the selection process of the Ovie of Otuo was done and gazetted within three months which is another unique aspect of this historic coronation of our royal father, HRH Godfrey A. Alabi.”

The Otuo Union President described the monarch as a highly exposed, educated and accomplished civil servant who retired as a director of finance in local government administration, adding that, “he is going to add value to the traditional rulership and development of Otuo Kingdom.”

While appreciating the support, cooperation and contribution of all communities, sons and daughters of Otuo at home and abroad towards the success of the coronation ceremony, the chairman urged the natives to extend their usual hospitality which the kingdom is known for, to visitors during and after the royal event.

Already, eminent sons and daughters of Otuo Kingdom have expressed their intentions to be home to witness this grand ceremony. Arrangements are in top gear in several of the social clubs and societies in the town to make the event a memorable one.