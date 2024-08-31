Obaseki: Rema Was Backstage Artiste at My Inauguration, Performing Days to End of My Govt as Global Superstar

*Hails Igbinedion’s contributions to devt, Nigeria’s unity

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said afrobeat sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, was one of the backstage artistes at his inauguration in 2016, expressing delight that the Edo-born music icon will be performing in the state barely two months to the end of his administration as a global superstar.

Rema had arrived in his hometown of Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, ahead of his highly anticipated homecoming concert scheduled for yesterday.

Addressing journalists, during a banquet to celebrate the state’s 33-year anniversary and the milestones recorded by his administration in the last eight years, Obaseki noted that there is greatness in every Edo man and woman as they have the ability to conquer the world.

According to him, “I am standing here this evening very glad and to express my gratitude to all our guests and citizens of the state for finding time out to join us to celebrate the 33rd year anniversary of the creation of Edo State.



“This celebration is important to us because after eight years of being governor, we are taking stock as we wind down this administration. Looking forward to what we are going to leave behind and how to sustain what we have achieved these last eigt years, we have every reason to thank God for the successes we have achieved so far.”

He continued: “Rema told me that at my inauguration in 2016, he was one of the backstage artistes at that event and eight years after, he is now a global superstar.



“When I became governor in 2016, the image of the Edo girl and woman was at its lowest but today as I leave office, the Edo women are the West Africa champions and before I leave will become African champions.

“Nothing can stop us from celebrating our successes. It tells us that there is greatness in us, greatness in Edo. In the last eight years, what we have tried to do is to nurture and bring out that greatness in Edo. As we leave, we want to tell you that that greatness should not be diminished.

“To celebrate our greatness and 33 years birthday, we launched the Benin City and Edo Regional Development Master Plan that will see us evolve over the next 30 years. If you look back in the last 33 years, you will also want to look forward to the next 30 years; looking back one generation and forward another generation.



“We have done it before in history. We have built systems, built an empire, and civilisations throughout our history. It is the same people that did those great things centuries ago that still exist in the land.”

Obaseki said, “We are now beginning to see the resurgence of that greatness in the new generation. You have seen it in Rema, Edo Queens, in the children that we have been training in our EdoBEST programme. The future and the next 30 years will be amazing for Edo State. They are bound to be great years because that process has begun.

“I will not be here next year to celebrate with you as governor, but by the grace of God, we would have in office somebody who I know has a lot more capacity and energy than I do. We are going to handover the baton of this administration to a team player so he can continue with the race of governance and by the grace of God make Edo great again.

He added, “I want to thank our global icon, a young Edo man we are so proud of, who has made such a difference in the world of music. We are looking forward to your first home performance on Friday (yesterday).

“I want to acknowledge our very special guests on this occasion, Rema and Edo Queens Football Club who are currently West Africa champions.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki has described Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as an icon and statesman who has contributed immensely to the peace, unity, and development of the State and nation.

The governor spoke while addressing journalists at the maiden edition of the Esama of Benin Veterans Cup, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, as part of activities to mark the 90th birthday celebration of the Esama of Benin.

The final match of the competition which was kicked off by the governor was won by Crescent Sports Club after defeating Uwa Football Club on penalties, after a goalless draw on full time.

Other guests at the event include the Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha; former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, represented by his Political Adviser, Collins Concordia, among others.

Obaseki, who congratulated the team for their victory, pledged to help sustain the tournament in honour of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

The governor said, “This football competition is all about celebrating an icon. Chief Igbinedion represents so much in our society. He has been there for over six decades, supporting social causes and communities he has lived in. He has done a lot to touch lives.

“He is acting like a glue in our society as he has continued to bring people together, promoting harmony. He is somebody that strives to bring people together as it is more fulfilling to celebrate with him and appreciate him for what he has done for the society.

“This tournament is a maiden one that is why I am here to honour daddy and my brother, Lucky as we would continue to set aside a day in September to keep this competition alive. You know him, he will set up a trust and we would support him to encourage veterans in sports, particularly football.”

He reassured, “It’s a glorious idea. We would allocate some land not too far away and put together a bigger arena to host this sort of event on an annual basis, going into the future.”

Explaining the reason for the tournament, the son of the celebrant and former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion said, “This competition is to honour our father, Chief Lucky Igbinedion and kick start the birthday celebration. I thank the governor for coming to grace the final of the maiden edition of the Esama of Benin Veterans Football competition.

“Football brings peace, unity and happiness. I thank all the participants.”