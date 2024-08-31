  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

FG Strikes Deal for Deployment of 1.43m Meters Nationwide

Nigeria | 1 hour ago
Digital electric meters in a row measuring power use. Electricity consumption concept. 3d illustration

Digital electric meters in a row measuring power use. Electricity consumption concept. 3d illustration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The federal government, through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and electricity Distribution Companies (Discos), has signed a deal with a consortium of firms for the supply and installation of 1,437,500 smart meters across the country.
The firms constituting the consortium include: Ningbo Sanxing Medical & Electric Co. Ltd as well as Ningbo Sanxing Smart Electric Co. Ltd. and Messrs XJ Group Corporation.


This information was disclosed yesterday by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on its official X handle.
At the signing ceremony held at the BPE headquarters in Abuja, it added that the TCN’s Chief Executive, Sule Abdulaziz, was represented by the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), Ajiboye Oluwagbenga.


Abdulaziz praised the project as a significant step in bridging the 7.1 million metering gap in Nigeria, stressing that it will significantly help in closing the wide difference between supply and demand of meters in the country.
The project, the TCN said, is part of the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP), funded by the World Bank’s $500 million facility through the Investment Project Finance (IPF) arrangement.


Nigeria has had a longstanding electricity metering problem, with a significant number of Nigerian households and businesses lacking the metering devices, leading to estimated billing and revenue losses.


In addition, a number of the existing metering infrastructure is often outdated, faulty, or bypassed, resulting in inaccurate billing and energy theft.
There is also the problem of lack of standardisation wherein different types of meters are used, making it challenging to integrate and manage the metering system.


A number of electricity consumers in the country have complained about inefficient billing and collection, leading to errors, disputes, and revenue leakages.
In addition, addressing Nigeria’s electricity metering problem is seen as crucial for improving the country’s energy sector, reducing losses, and enhancing economic growth

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.