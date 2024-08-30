NYSC Demands Hostels, Administrative Block for Katsina Camp Officials

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina State has appealed to the state government to construct additional hostel and administrative blocks for camp officials for effective and efficient service delivery.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, who made the appeal Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course for corps members deployed in the state, said the renovation of the male hostels was equally overdue.

He ascribed the need for the construction of additional hostels and administrative blocks and renovation of the dilapidated male hotels in the camp to the increasing population of corps members being deployed to the state yearly.

Saidu said: “Sir (Governor Dikko Umaru Radda), due to the ever-increasing corps populations deployed to Katsina State every service year, there is dire need of additional hostel blocks for camp officials as well as the construction of an administrative block.

“The administrative block will house the office of the camp commandant, head of police and other collaborating agencies during the orientation course programme. The renovation of male hostels in the camp is equally overdue. In some cases, your excellency corps members stay under the sun during lectures and other social activities.”

Responding, Governor Radda, represented by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, said the state government has commenced the reconstruction and renovation of some of the camp infrastructures.

He added that the state government has put in place adequate security measures to safeguard the lives and properties of corps members before, during and after their service years.

Governor Radda, however, urged the corps members to shun cultism, political as well as religious intolerance or any other form of antisocial behaviour capable of truncating the nation’s peace and development.