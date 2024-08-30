NAMA, Ekiti Govt Collaborate on Air Traffic Services

Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ekiti State government.

The MoU, which was signed at the agency’s headquarters annex, Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos, recently, attracted top officials of Ekiti state government as well as NAMA.

In his welcome remarks at the event, the Managing Director of NAMA, Farouk Ahmed Umar, noted that the signing of the MoU or Service Level Agreement represented a mutual commitment to excellence and “a shared dedication to delivering an exceptional result,” as the MoU outlined a joint responsibility, expectation and standard for air traffic control services, adding that the epoch making event served as a foundation for a partnership between NAMA and the Ekiti State Government, which according to him, would ensure that both parties worked together seamlessly and efficiently for the effective takeoff and operation of the airport.

Farouk who was represented by the NAMA Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Mrs. Isemiuhonmon Rita Egbadon, maintained that the MoU was more than a contract.

Also in her remarks, the Secretary to Ekiti State government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, who represented the state governor, noted that the event marked a crucial moment as the state advanced towards enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of airspace and air traffic management, particularly as the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti was at the verge of full operation.