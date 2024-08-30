  • Friday, 30th August, 2024

NAMA, Ekiti Govt Collaborate on Air Traffic Services

Business | 24 mins ago

Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ekiti State government.

The MoU, which was signed at the agency’s headquarters annex, Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos, recently, attracted top officials of Ekiti state government as well as NAMA.

In his welcome remarks at the event, the Managing Director of NAMA, Farouk Ahmed Umar, noted that the signing of the MoU or Service Level Agreement represented a mutual commitment to excellence and “a shared dedication to delivering an exceptional result,” as the MoU outlined a joint responsibility, expectation and standard for air traffic control services, adding that the epoch making event served as a foundation for a partnership between NAMA and the Ekiti State Government, which according to him, would ensure that both parties worked together seamlessly and efficiently for the effective takeoff and operation of the airport.

Farouk who was represented by the NAMA Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Mrs. Isemiuhonmon Rita Egbadon, maintained that the MoU was more than a contract.

Also in her remarks, the Secretary to Ekiti State government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, who represented the state governor, noted that the event marked a crucial moment as the state advanced towards enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of airspace and air traffic management, particularly as the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti was at the verge of full operation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.