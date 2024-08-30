Edo Enhances Oil Palm Smallholder Farmers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State Government, in partnership with IDH Netherlands, has commenced phase II of the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NI-SCOPS II).

This initiative aims to empower and develop oil palm smallholder farmers in the state, building upon the successes achieved in phase I, which focused on the Okomu landscape.

The Managing Director of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO)-Ease of Doing Business Secretariat, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi emphasised the state government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the programme, recognising its potential to drive economic growth and development. He stated that the government is dedicated to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“This collaboration with IDH is essential for advancing the state’s Green Development Plan, as captured in the recently launched 30-year master plan.”

The workshop, held in Benin City, brought together key stakeholders from the private sector and government agencies to discuss the priorities for the upcoming phase II of NI-SCOPS.

In his remarks, retired Permanent Secretary of Edo Ministry of Agriculture, Kadiri Bashiru, highlighted the significant achievements of NI-SCOPS I, which according to him, include increased productivity, improved relationships between large-scale players and smallholder farmers, and the successful implementation of sustainable oil palm farming practices.

Senior Programme Manager, IDH, Mr. Abraham Ugwu, who represented the Country Director, noted that phase II of the initiative will benefit 111,000 smallholder farmers globally, with 10,500 beneficiaries in Nigeria, reaffirming IDH’s continued commitment to supporting the initiative.

Facilitator of the Edo NI-SCOPS Partners Forum, Prof. Ngozi Unuigbe, emphasised the need to address key challenges identified in phase I, such as stakeholder coordination, strengthening the monitoring and evaluation framework, and ensuring greater involvement of smallholder farmers in decision-making processes.

“The NI-SCOPS II is expected to focus on the Sokponba Oil Palm landscape, build upon the successes achieved in the Okomu landscape during phase I.

“By addressing the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the initiative, Edo State aims to position itself as a leader in sustainable and climate-smart oil palm production,” the facilitator said.