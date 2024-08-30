Accountability: FRC to Begin Sensitisation in S’east, S’south, N’central 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) will commence a series of sensitisation retreats on accountability for states in the South-south, South-east and North-central geopolitical zones of the country.

The sensitisation series is a two-day retreat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Owerri, Imo State, and Minna, Niger State.

The first retreat, with the theme ‘Strengthening financial accountability at subnational levels,’ will be held between September 2 and 4, 2024 in Port Harcourt.

FRC, in a statement by its Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, disclosed that a team of experts, including senior judicial officers, economists, chartered accountants and fiscal analysts have been assembled as resource persons at the retreats across the country.

Participants expected include state commissioners and senior civil servants from the ministries of finance, economic planning and budget, while agency heads such as accountants-general, auditors-general and heads of fiscal commissions in the states are also billed to be part of the retreats.

Some dignitaries expected to grace the retreats are Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and Hon. James Faleke, Chairman of the Committee on Finance, House of Representatives.

Governors of the host states are expected to deliver keynote addresses to set the tone for each meeting.

For the Port Harcourt retreat, the Executive Chairman of the FRC, Victor Muruako, is expected to deliver the welcome address, while Hon. Justice Kemakolam Ojiako will deliver a paper titled, ‘Strengthening Oversight: the Role of Civil Society Organizations in Promoting Fiscal Responsibility at the subnational level.’

Fiscal economist, Chris Uwadoka, will deliver another paper on ‘Unbundling the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Role of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission’, while a chartered accountant, Mrs. Victoria Adiwu-Angakuru, will speak on ‘Deepening Budget Transparency: Moving Beyond Compliance to Meaningful Citizens Engagement.’

These papers will be followed by a panel discussion and audience participation, which will contribute to the development and adoption of a communiqué.