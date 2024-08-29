Zulum Appoints Heads of Health, Energy Institutions

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of the heads of five institutions under the Ministry of Health and Transport and Energy.

The statement issued to journalists yesterday by the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, noted that the five appointees include:Dr Hadiza Yahaya, appointed Provost of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Maiduguri; Bura Kaumi Monguno, appointed Provost of the College of Health Technology, Maiduguri, and Abba Jidda Harun, appointed as Registrar, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Maiduguri, with all the appointments effective September 1, 2024.

Other appointments include: Bukar Ali, who will take over on the 2nd of September, 2024, as Acting Registrar of the College of Health Technology, Maiduguri, pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

In the energy sector, Shettima Bukar was appointed substantive General Manager of the Rural Electrification Board (R.E.B) effective 11th September, 2024.

The SSG noted that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed confidence in all the appointees and expected positive initiatives that would advance their institutions for the benefit of Borno people.

The statement also stated that Governor Zulum thanked the outgoing heads of the agencies for their services and contributions to the state.