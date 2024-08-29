NNPC, NIPCO Inaugurate 100mmscf Gas Project to Boost Industrialisation in Lagos

Ejiofor Alike





NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, and its joint venture partner, NIPCO Gas Limited, yesterday inaugurated the Lekki Power Plant and 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d) project to boost industrialisation at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, Mr. Justin Ezeala, stated the occasion was a milestone in the history of gas infrastructure development in the country.

Ezeala commended NIPCO Gas for the effort to supply gas to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He said, “We are indebted to NIPCO Gas commitment and professionalism. We are proud of all the parties involved in this success story.

“We knew the gas business revolved around us and that we could deliver seamlessly to the industries in the zone.

“We came into gas business development in the zone with a big renowned player, NIPCO Gas, that is noted for its giant strides in gas marketing and infrastructure development to enhance gas value.”

Ezeala said NNPC Gas Marketing came into business with Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZDC) with an extra value alongside its partner, NIPCO Gas.

He added, “NIPCO has exhibited giant efforts in pipeline construction and a penchant for customer satisfaction. We have worked together for years and they remained one of the consistent partners of ours.”

Managing Director of NIPCO Gas, Mr. Nagendra Verma, said the milestone was a significant step towards unlocking and harnessing Nigeria’s abundant natural gas for the economic development of the country.

Verma explained, “This is also going to boost the industrialisation and employment opportunities in the Lekki area, which in turn will boost the economy of the country.

“NIPCO Gas believes that the collaboration between NGML-NIPCO Gas will attract industries to set up their facilities, as Lekki Free Zone has many advantages, like proximity to the sea-port, export promotion zone advantages, improved road connectivity-hence providing better logistics for movement of raw materials or finished products.

“NGML-NIPCO Gas JV has the natural gas distribution network along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, supplying gas to industries to meet their energy requirement.

“This gas distribution is also being extended to Ibadan, Oyo State and Abeokuta, Ogun State presently.”

Verma added, ” With the availability of a natural gas distribution network, a lot of industries are setting up their facilities there.

“This is resulting in overall development of the area with increased number of employment and socio-economic upliftment of citizens.

“Industries are enjoying reliable, economical and clean fuel for powering their factories and other fuel needs.

“The use of natural gas has reduced the industry’s fuel bills drastically and also contributed to lower equipment maintenance.”

On his part, Managing Director of LFZDC, Dai Shunfa, said the project would enhance development in the zone, adding that the gas pipeline has been connected and ready for business.

Shunfa commended NIPCO Gas company for making sufficient gas available for business operations in the zone.

Shunfa said, “We are ready to take off. The gas project will contribute to the economy and also boost local community capacity.

“We negotiated the agreement with NIPCO and NGML. It has become reality today.

“I believe this is a win-win situation for the parties.

“We have over 100 companies in the Lekki Free Zone and about 75 companies are in operation.”