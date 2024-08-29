  • Thursday, 29th August, 2024

NIMC, Galaxy Backbone to Lead Discussions at eGovt Summit 2024

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Galaxy Backbone are set to lead discussions on eGovernance at the Nigeria eGovernment Summit, scheduled to hold on September 20, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. 

Themed: ‘Transforming Governance with Technology for Improved Economy’, and organised by DigiServe Network Services Limited, the summit aims to promote eGovernment and share strategies for its effective deployment.

According to the organisers, this year’s summit will feature panel sessions, presentations, and it will showcase technology products and services. 

The event will bring together, government officials, industry experts, and international experts to share knowledge and best practices in eGovernment.

Executive Chairman, DigiServe Network Services, and convener of The Nigeria eGovernment Summit,  Engr Lanre Ajayi, said speakers and panelists have been lined up to discuss new technologies and how government can leverage emerging technologies to enhance governance at all levels.

 “We carefully chose the theme for this year’s summit and we assembled seasoned speakers to discuss the theme that will further help government to leverage technology in providing services to the citizens. The summit is not just a talk show, as we expect certain outcomes from the discussions that will be sent as a communiqué to the appropriate government authorities for implementation,” Ajayi said.

Speaking about the benefits of the summit, Ajayi said it would help to strengthen participation of speakers that would brainstorm with industry leaders in the Nigerian market; Showcase thought leadership in the eGovernment sector, as well as easy networking with key stakeholders and decision-makers in the industry.

