Fair and White Nigeria Unveils New Product, Brand Ambassador

Fair and White Nigeria Ltd, famous for its flagship brand, the iconic Fair and White range of beauty products, has announced the addition of a new brand, So White with Vitamin.C , to its stable.

The new brand and its Ambassador will be unveiled in Lagos on Friday, the 30th of August, 2024.

In a statement, Media Adviser to Fair and White Nigeria, Ingram Osigwe, explained that the new brand ambassador was chosen in line with the company’s belief in promoting and celebrating the natural beauty of the African woman.

“Fair and White Nigeria has over the years appreciated Nigerian nay African beauty queens hence our decision to routinely engage them as brand Ambassadors to be the symbol of our range of products. Fair and White Nigeria is committed to quality beauty brands and the promotion of natural beauty inherent in the African woman.

“Gone are the days the natural beauty of the African woman is downplayed in favour of Caucasian and European models hence for over a decade, Fair and White Nigeria has consistently chosen beautiful African models as Ambassadors for its brands”, Ingram said.

Among African models and celebrities, Fair and White Nigeria has engaged as brand ambassadors over the years are On-Air Personality (OAP) Toke Makinwa, Big Brother Naija reality show housemates, Jackie B, Esther Agunbiade, Cynthia Nwadiorah popular as Cee Cee among others. The new product, So White, is enriched with Vitamin C and a sunscreen filter.