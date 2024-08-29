APGA Will Participate in All Off-season Elections Nationwide, Ezeokenwa Declares

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has assured supporters of the party that APGA would actively participate in all the off-season election slated across the country, despite its internal leadership crisis.

He declared that the party was prepared to participate in the forthcoming local government elections across the country, urging all their members to be ready to participate in the elections.

The party, therefore, urged the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the respective States Independent Electoral Commission across the country, not to succumb to the antics of the Edozie Njoku-led faction to recognise strangers as APGA Acting states executives or representatives.

“The officers of APGA elected across the various wards, Local Governments and states are still validly in office and cannot be replaced on the whims and caprices of one stranger falsely laying claim to APGA Leadership,” he said.

Ezeokenwa, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the Supreme Court had provided fresh clarifications on ruling of 24th March, 2023 whose misinterpretation led to the erroneous claim to the leadership of the party by a splinter group.

He said the Supreme Court’s clarification would be made public soon in order to put to rest, the misinterpretation arising from the correction of the accidental slip in its Judgment.

Speaking further on litigations over the leadership of the party, Ezeokenwa said there was no record that a court anywhere Nigeria has conferred recognition to Edozie Njoku or any of his “co-travellers”.

Rather than rule in favour of Edozie Njoku, he said the Supreme Court affirmed the judgement of the Appeal Court that sat in Kano which recognised Chief Victor Oye as the substantive national chairman of APGA.

“The simple poser to INEC remains: Provide to Nigerians the judgment or order that mandated you to recognise Edozie Njoku as APGA National Chairman and under which tenure you are recognizing Edozie Njoku!

“I, however understand the predicament INEC has found itself and the struggle at all cost to defend the indefensible recognition of a total stranger and a meddlesome interloper in the affairs of APGA,” he said.