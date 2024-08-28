Super Eagles Stars Get Chance to Impress New Coach, Labbadia, Live on StarTimes 

Football fans are in for a treat this week as StarTimes is airing a plethora of matches featuring Nigerian players across various leagues.

It will be an avenue for these players to show the stuff they are made of to newly appointed Super Eagles German Coach, Bruno Labbadia, ahead of the 2025 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers coming up shortly.

From the glamorous Spanish La Liga to the thrilling Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League and the competitive Carabao Cup in England, the excitement is set to soar.

After the exciting games played on Tuesday, the Carabao Cup takes centre stage again on Wednesday, with several Nigerian talents vying for glory.

Nottingham Forest’s dynamic duo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina face a stern test against Newcastle United.

Awoniyi’s cameo against Southampton last weekend hints at a potential starting role against the Magpies, while Aina’s full-time appearance might see him rested.

Other Nigerian-laden teams in the Carabao Cup include Brentford, featuring Frank Onyeka, and a potential all-Nigerian clash between Cardiff City’s Jamilu Collins and Southampton’s Joe Aribo.

With Brentford and Southampton both losing their last league matches, they will be keen for redemption in Wednesday’s League Cup matches.

In Spain’s La Liga, Sadiq Umar will be targeting more playing time as Real Sociedad hosts Alaves at the Reale Arena.

Umar who featured for 23 minutes in the away win over Rayo Vallecano will hope to get more chance to fight for his opening goal in the La Liga this season.

Beyond Europe, StarTimes brings you the Saudi Pro League, where Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has joined forces with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ekong’s Al Kholood will be aiming for victory against Al Riyadh on Thursday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

As a newly promoted team, Al Kholood will be relying on Ekong’s experience to solidify their defence.

With StarTimes, football fans can enjoy all the action live on the StarTimes Sports Premium, Sports Life, Beta Sports and World Football channels. Also, fans can catch the games live on the StarTimes-ON app for just N600 weekly.