Stanbic IBTC Celebrates Decade of Transforming Lives Via ‘Together4ALimb Initiative’

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, recently celebrated the 10th edition of its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, ‘Together4ALimb Walk,’ themed ‘Wellness in Motion 2.0.’

The event, held to support underprivileged children, welcomed 36 new participants this year, reinforcing Stanbic IBTC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of children with limb loss.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, spoke about the profound effects of limb loss on children’s emotional and psychological well-being.

He emphasised the organisation’s comprehensive support approach, addressing not only medical needs but also the financial and social challenges faced by families. Sogunle urged businesses to recognise the complex nature of limb loss and offer support that addresses visible and hidden challenges.

“Since its launch in 2015, the Together4ALimb initiative has significantly impacted 55 children by providing prosthetic limbs and establishing educational trust funds of N1.5 million for each beneficiary. To date, it has supported 136 beneficiaries nationwide, ensuring annual prosthetic limb replacements until age 18,” the CEO stressed.

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos, commended the initiative’s impact and the organisation’s consistent commitment to social responsibility.

She stressed the importance of supporting children who have experienced limb loss, highlighting that such support helps them reach their full potential and fosters a sense of societal care and inclusion.

“In today’s world, our society has realised that physical disability is not inability and therefore should not, in any way, hinder anyone from achieving something positive in life,” she said.

Ejike Anih, CEO of IfeanHealth Orthopaedics, commended Stanbic IBTC for its milestones with Together4ALimb. He noted that the initiative addresses the needs of underprivileged children often overlooked by systemic structures, setting a standard for corporate responsibility by demonstrating how businesses can effect meaningful change.

Brigadier General Samson Okoigi, Corps Commander, Medical, Nigerian Army, lauded the initiative’s crucial role in providing hope and support. He emphasized the alignment of the initiative with the Nigerian Army’s mission to rehabilitate and support those affected by limb loss, underscoring the emotional and psychological impact of such challenges.