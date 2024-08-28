NCDMB, SON, NAQS Top 2024 Transparency, Efficiency Compliance Report

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) have emerged as top-performing agencies, according to the 2024 half-year Transparency and Efficiency Compliance report. Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Jumoke Oduwale, disclosed this during a press conference held by the council yesterday, in Abuja.

The report assesses the performance of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in delivering efficient and transparent services to the public.

“I would like to specifically commend the top three MDAs in a particular order, the NCDMB with an 80.1 per cent score, SON with a 78.2 per cent score, and the NAQS with a 74.8 per cent score,” Oduwale said.

She said the top three MDAs were singled out for their exemplary performances on the ease of doing business.

Oduwale stated that the report saw a significant increase in the number of MDAs scoring above 50 per cent in their efficiency compliance, rising from eight MDAs in the 2023 half-year report to 20 in the current period.

The report, which covers the period from January to June 2024, ranks MDAs based on their compliance with Executive Order 001 (EO1) on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment, signed into law in May 2017.

Oduwale explained that the EO1 Directive, aimed at improving public service delivery in Nigeria, was further solidified by the signing of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 in February 2023.

While commending these agencies, Oduwale emphasised the importance of continued improvement in service delivery across all MDAs to enhance Nigeria’s business environment.

She stated that the inaugural 90-day regulatory reform accelerator, launched in February 2024, played a critical role in driving the performance of MDAs in the report.

Oduwale said agencies that consistently submitted their monthly transparency and efficiency reports were better positioned to excel in the accelerator programme.

She added that the 2024 Half-Year Transparency and Efficiency Compliance Report provided detailed insights into the progress made by MDAs and highlighted areas needing further improvement.

According to her, “February of 2023, the Business Facilitation Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2022 was signed into law, codifying in its entirety the EO1 Directive. Since 2018, the secretariat has tracked and run information on the compliance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with the directives contained in this piece of legislation. Based on monthly reports submitted by each MDAs and assessed using an efficiency and transparency methodology, weighted 70 per cent for efficiency and 30 per cent for transparency, respectively.”

Oduwale also acknowledged challenges facing the business climate, both locally and globally, which is characterised by uncertainties and rapid changes.

However, she expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to improve Nigeria’s business environment.

Oduwale reiterated PEBEC’s commitment to driving reforms that would enhance effectiveness, transparency, and collaboration among MDAs, to ensure that Nigeria continued to become an increasingly easier place to start and grow business.