NCDMB: Presidential Directives on Nigerian Content Has Shortened Contracting Cycle, Eliminated Middlemen in Oil, Gas Industry

Peter Uzoho





The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced it had eliminated middlemen and briefcase investors from the country’s oil and gas industry value chain and contributed to shortening the industry contracting cycle to six months.

The board attributed the success stories to the three Presidential Directives on Local Content operations issued by President Bola Tinubu in March 2024.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, stated this yesterday in Lagos, while speaking at a breakfast meeting with some media executives.

He confirmed that NCDMB had complied fully with the Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements, 2024 (EO 41), which sought to ensure that only local service companies that have domiciled proven capacities and capabilities can participate in oil and gas tenders.

He also indicated that the NCDMB has reduced its touch points and fast-tracked projects approval processes, in compliance with the Presidential Directive on Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines, 2024 (EO 42).

The Presidential Directives and the Board’s compliance are geared to attract new international and local investments, encourage speedy development of oil and gas projects and improve the Nigerian economy.

The Executive Secretary hinted on plans to launch a major initiative tagged ‘Back to the creeks’, explaining that the policy would take the impact and contribution of local content implementation to oil producing communities and other hinterlands across the country.

Responding to questions from journalists, the NCDMB boss dismissed insinuations that local content implementation increases the cost of producing crude oil in Nigeria.

He clarified that the major drivers of increased cost of crude oil production are downtime and disruptions in operations caused by community issues or technical problems.

According to him, other challenges responsible for extraneous costs include the cost of providing security and the activities of briefcase contractors.

On the Board’s strategies for enabling growth of the industry, Ogbe stated that NCDMB was working intently to create an enabling environment for international oil companies to take final investment decisions for new projects and was evolving policies to support indigenous oil and gas service companies.

Responding to a question on insurance, the NCDMB boss promised to revive the insurance services guidelines the Board signed in June 2022 with the National Insurance Commission (NIACOM), which would oblige the Nigerian oil and gas industry to patronise the local insurance sector.

He acknowledged that the success of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap depends largely on public communication, awareness and support from key oil and gas stakeholders.

He also appreciated the media for projecting the activities and programmes of the Board and assured that cooperation with the media would be deepened under his leadership as the Executive Secretary.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination, NCDMB, Mr. Esueme Dan Kikile, indicated that the breakfast meeting was organised to introduce the Executive Secretary formally to leading media stakeholders.

Other senior management of NCDMB that attended the breakfast meeting included the and Director, Legal Services, Mr. Naboth Onyesoh.

In his comments, Director, Corporate Services and Capacity Building, Dr. Ama Ikuru; charged media stakeholders to report Nigeria in a positive light, to attract investments in the oil and gas sector.

On his part, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu, who gave an update on the performance of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund), rated the Fund’s performance as over 90 per cent, judging by the percentage of access by qualified companies and repayment by the borrowers.

He equally hinted that the Executive Secretary had constituted a team to review the Community Contractors Fund, which is a poor performing product under the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund).

He expressed hope that an announcement would soon be made on the remodeling of that particular product, new partners and product papers.

Also, Director, Projects Certification and Authorization, Abayomi Bamidele, highlighted the increased number of projects approved by the Board since it started implementing the Presidential Directive on Local Content.

He added that the Board was equally supporting companies seeking to fast track gas investments to take advantage of the Presidential Directive on Tax Incentives, Exemptions and Remissions for the Oil and Gas Companies

Also speaking, Director, Legal Services, Mr. Naboth Onyesoh commended the media for their support to the Board over the years, which increased the visibility and public awareness of the Board’s functions and achievements.