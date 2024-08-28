Governor Yusuf Presents N99 Billion Supplementary Budget to Cover Wages, Others

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has written to the State House of Assembly seeking for the approval of 2024 Supplementary Budget with N99, 221, 503, 569. 90 to cover new minimum wage for the state civil servants.

However, the governor’s request letter was read on the floor of the house during plenary presided over by the speaker, Ismail Falgore.

According to him, the governor is seeking for their approval in pursuant of Section 122 (A and B) of the 1999 Constitution in order to accelerate and execute priority projects aimed at improving the wellbeing of the citizens in the state.

He said that from the supplementary budget, N33,761,174,555.64 has been earmarked for personnel cost, N34,492,888,103.44 for overhead cost and N30,969,440,940.80 for capital expenditure.

While speaking to journalists shortly after the presentation of the letter to the house, the State Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, said “the initial budget of the state for 2024 was N437, 338, 312, 787.

He said: “If you merged the original budget with the supplementary budget, passed into law, it will bring the 2024 budget to the tune of N536, 559, 816, 357.84”

“The supplementary budget will also be used to cover new minimum wage payment.”

While reiterating government commitment to focusing on infrastructural development, human capital development, improving the health and educational sector, Shanono stressed that the supplementary budget will also cover the new minimum wage payment among others.

However, the member representing Nassarawa Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Aliyu, presented a motion calling on the state government to rehabilitate and reconstruct Gwagwarwa mini stadium to combat the rising acts of drug peddling and insecurity in the community.

He hinted that the deplorable state of the stadium has made it to be taken over as one of their enclaves, injecting fear among residents in that community.

He therefore stressed the need for government to give life to the stadium for sports development and security of the immediate community.