Agusto & Co. Hosts Inaugural Seminar on Credit Ratings, Debt Capital Market

Nume Ekeghe

Agusto and Company Limited, a leading pan-African credit rating agency, held its first seminar in Ghana following its recent market expansion.

The event, titled, “The Impact of Credit Ratings on the Debt Capital Market in Ghana,” was a breakfast seminar that brought together key stakeholders, including market participants and regulators.

The firm in a statement noted that prominent figures at the seminar included Mr. Augustine Simons, Head of Ghana Fixed Income Market, Mr. Seyi Kumapayi, Executive Director of African Subsidiaries at Access Bank Plc, and Mrs. Yinka Adelekan, Group Managing Director of Agusto & Co. Their discussions focused on the need to expand funding options for financial institutions and companies in the real sector to enhance liquidity while supporting sustainable growth and development.

It states: “Mr Kumpayi highlighted the funding challenges facing African institutions which ranged from weak access to capital markets, high costs, limited credit ratings and volatility in exchange rates. He also highlighted the funding opportunities including blended finance options, securitization and structured financing and green and social impact bonds. He encouraged banks operating in Africa to work towards adopting international best-practice on governance, regulatory and compliance matters to increase confidence from international and domestic investors.”