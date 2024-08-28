A Rousing Reception for Rema ahead of Homecoming Concert 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Pulsating drums, dancers and others thronged the airport in Benin to welcome Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema. The ‘Ozeba’ crooner has kept his promise of returning home for his concert. with his arrival at his hometown.

His record label, Mavin, yesterday shared a video of his arrival on X: “Benin, your illustrious son; The Prince of Afrobeats – Rema is Home!” The concert, scheduled to hold August 30 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, was first announced by the singer in July.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made a previous attempt to host Rema in December 2023 but this plan was canceled for health reasons.

Rema’s latest album “HEIS” has ignited social media as it brought polarity into his fan base. While many hailed him for his experimental effort, others frowned on his new show of villainy in lyricism and personal brand.

This concert is expected to draw a mammoth crowd to the venue and enhance the tourism potential of a state with a longstanding reputation for preserving culture.