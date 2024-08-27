UN, NASFAT  Move to End Violence against Women, Girls, Harmful Societal Norms

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The United Nations Women has pledged to work with Nasrul-Lahi-il Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) to end violence against harmful social norms, women and girls in Nigeria.

Speaking at the end of 10th biennial missioners conference held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, at the weekend, NASFAT zonal Chairman in Ogun State, Olaniyi Gbadebo, and the Osun State zonal missioner, Dr. Busari Kamorudeen, also vowed to map out strategies to address the harmful social norms and misinterpretation of religious texts that perpetuate and reinforce violence against women and girls.

The International Conference of the Mission Board of NASFAT, a premier biennial event brought together with over 300 Imams and Missioners from over 350 locations across Africa, Canada, the UK, and the US.

The conference with the theme: ‘Muslim Scholars as Agents of Positive Co-existence: Realities and Expectations’, aimed to equip 350 religious’ leaders (Imams) with relevant skills for improving the spiritual and social relationships of the society’s members and also leverage UN Women’s guidance to foster a safe and just society for all.

The religious leaders emphasised the pervasive issue of violence against women and girls (VAWG) and demanded sustainable action.

The said: “We pledge to sustainably incorporate teachings that emphasize the dignity, rights and respect for women and girls in our sermons on Fridays and weekly Asalatu by highlighting the Islamic principles that condemn violence and promote kindness, compassion, and justice towards all individuals, especially women and girls.

According to the religious leaders, “We are committed to providing spiritual and emotional support to survivors of VAWG, ensuring they feel safe and valued within our Society. We will guide survivors towards accessing necessary services, such as counselling, healthcare and legal assistance.

“We support and advocate for the implementation and enforcement of laws and policies that protect women and girls from violence by working with relevant authorities and organizations to ensure that perpetrators of VAWG are held accountable for their actions.

“We will demonstrate zero tolerance for VAWG within our own actions and decisions by using our influence to challenge and change harmful practices and beliefs within the community.

“We will sustain opportunities for peer learning and experience sharing on best practices for transforming harmful social norms and increasing women’s participation in public life.”

However the conference aimed to equip Imams with modern skills for effective leadership and to update Imams on areas where their efforts can drive positive community and global changes.

The conference will also provide a platform for Imams to interact, exchange ideas, and enhance their individual and collective impact.

Others are to facilitate knowledge sharing between Imams and the academic community and offer an opportunity for continuous learning and growth.