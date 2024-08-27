Olukoya: I am Chronic and Ardent Believer in One Nigeria 

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM), Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, has expressed his support for one indivisible country, saying he is a chronic and ardent believer in one Nigeria.

Olukoya stated this during the thanksgiving ceremony of the 35th Founders anniversary of the Church.

The MFM general overseer called for divine intervention, through prayers, saying that is what the nation needs to come out of its multifaceted crisis.

He said: “What we need in Nigeria is divine intervention. Every other effort has failed. We should pray for intervention from above.

“That the Lord should lay his hands upon the whole nation, upon our leaders, that they should take the right decisions that will help Nigeria.”

“We need to pray for divine intervention. That song writer says arms of flesh we fail you. Our hard work will fail. With God all things are possible. Let me let us understand something. No matter where you are. No matter the resources you have, the Bible says, except the Lord builds the house, they gather in vain, that builds it. We may gather resources and nothing will be able to use it,” he added.

Pastor Olukoya, however, insisted that there is hope for Nigeria despite its present condition and highlighting the critical place of the country in the continent of Africa.

“Look at Nigeria now, if you look at the map of Africa. The map looks like a gun. Nigeria is where the trigger is. God has a plan for Nigeria,” he said.

He stressed the need for the nation to seek the face of God so as to guide its leaders alright.

Pastor Olukoya also announced that he was prompted by the Holy Spirit to recognise and reward children of the church who achieved First Class honours in any university worldwide.

He shared the history of the award, which started with 19 beneficiaries in the first year, each receiving a car. The following year, according to him, 77 participants received N500,000 each. He said the prize sum was reduced as the MFM students across the globe were encouraged to put in their best in their studies.

He said the cash award was further reduced to N250,000 in 2013 and 2014. For 2024 Annual Convention, a record 492 graduates received the plaques of award. Notably, Mountain Top University (MTU), which was founded by MFM, emerged as the top institution with the highest number of first-class students among all participating universities in the 2024 edition of the award ceremony.