Delta At 33: Dafinone Congratulates Deltans, Advocates Strong, Prosperous State

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated the people of Delta State on the 33rd state creation anniversary, noting that through resilience, the state has made some progress despite numerous challenges.

He disclosed that with the enormous human and natural resources and a vibrant and enterprising population, Delta State has the potential to become an economic powerhouse not just in Nigeria but across Africa, but sadly, the state has yet to maximize its full potential in the last 33 years.

The Delta Central lawmaker also called on the Delta State Government to look inward by harnessing the creative energy of its youths to boost the economy of the state.

He said: “On the occasion of Delta State’s 33rd anniversary, I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the Delta Central Senatorial District, extend my heartfelt felicitations to all Deltans. This milestone reminds us of our shared history, aspirations and the resilience that has kept our beloved state progressing despite numerous challenges.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, it is a time to reflect on how far we have come and to recommit ourselves to the collective vision of a prosperous Delta State.

“Our state is blessed with enormous human and natural resources. From vast oil reserves to fertile lands and a vibrant, enterprising population, Delta State has the potential to be an economic powerhouse not just in Nigeria but across Africa. However, it is disheartening to note that despite these abundant resources, our state has lagged in terms of infrastructural development. The roads, healthcare, education and other key sectors still require significant improvement if we are to meet the expectations of our people.

“I call on the leadership of Delta State to intensify its efforts in addressing the infrastructural gaps that have hindered our progress. We must align our development with the industrial and economic hubs of Nigeria, ensuring that we can compete favourably in attracting investments, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for our citizens. The time to act is now; we cannot afford to waste more opportunities.

“As we look to the future, let us unite in our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Delta State. Let this anniversary be a reminder that the responsibility of building a better state lies not just with the government but with every Deltan. Together, we can transform Delta into a beacon of development and industrial growth.

“I wish all Deltans, particularly the Urhobo Nation, a happy and reflective 33rd anniversary. May we continue to thrive, grow and achieve the greatness that Delta State is destined for.”