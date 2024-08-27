Boost for Collegiate Football as Moniepoint Sponsors Varsity Cup 2024

To secure the future of collegiate sports in Nigeria whilst ensuring that the talent pipeline for Nigeria’s football remains unhindered, Africa’s fastest-growing financial institution, Moniepoint has been confirmed as a sponsor for the Varsity Cup 2024 season.

This move is in line with the company’s mission of powering dreams and providing a platform that raises the ceiling for all Nigerians in different spheres of life and endeavour.

Moniepoint’s commitment to creating a society where everyone experiences financial happiness in sports and entertainment has been well acknowledged and praised by critical stakeholders.

Varsity Cup is the annual national football championship for top men’s and women’s university football teams in Nigeria. Described as the Champions League of Nigerian Universities, the Varsity Cup features Nigeria’s top 10 university football teams, playing 26 competitive matches in five weeks to determine the Varsity Champions while relegating the two least-placed teams.

This sponsorship ensures that Moniepoint can connect directly with university students right on their campuses with exciting football games, and digitally where they stream Varsity live matches.

Speaking to the rationale for engaging with this edition of the Varsity Cup,

Director, Marketing Nigeria, Moniepoint Inc, Chinedu Oparaku, noted the primal role of sports in national building and its importance as a tool for character building and the development of strategic thinking skills

among young people.

“At Moniepoint, we are driven by a passion to harness the transformative power of sports as a catalyst for talent development and fulfilling career aspirations. Varsity Cup’s mission is to build a viable platform for Nigeria’s brightest student-athletes to thrive sits right within our mission of powering dreams for everyone, including members of the higher education community.” Said Oparaku

“Sports and football, in particular, have contributed a great deal towards social cohesiveness, increased business opportunities, employment generation and positive role modelling.

“We are putting our resources and support behind platforms that enable them to pursue their dreams and this further proves that we walk the talk for our customers to be the best versions of themselves,” he concluded.

The Chief Executive Officer of Varsity Cup, Olamide Adeyemo, recognizes the importance that, big players like Moniepoint hold for sports and education.

“We are excited to have a global brand like Moniepoint join us in building a national platform for the growth of collegiate sports in Nigeria. This move is a marker for the big things to come for thousands of young athletes and their families.”

Varsity Cup is redefining the narrative of Nigeria’s collegiate football across the men’s and women’s categories. It is managed by Perform Agency, in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

This season of the Men’s Football championship is billed for October 8 – November 6, 2024 while the Women’s Football tourney has been cleared for launch in the 2025 season.