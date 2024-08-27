Aureva Club, Edo Health Ministry Partner on Community Devt 

Sunday Okobi

In a significant stride towards fostering community well-being and enhancing public health, the leading humanitarian group in Edo State, the Aureva Club, has partnered with the state Ministry of Health to address some of the state’s most pressing health and social challenges.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Global Secretary-General/Administrator, Dr. Juliet Wealth-Sakal, the group held a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of ministry, Dr. Stanley Ehiarimwian, at the request of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, which underscored a growing partnership aimed at addressing some of the most pressing health and social challenges to move the state forward.

Wealth-Sakal said: “The Aureva Club is not just another organisation; it is a global movement driven by a commitment to leadership, service, and innovation. Founded on the principles of holistic well-being. The club brings together influential leaders from various sectors, including business, education, healthcare, and technology, to create a powerful network dedicated to driving positive social impact.”

She added that through its extensive programmes and initiatives, Aureva Club seeks to address critical issues such as mental health, education, and community development locally and globally.

The administrator stated that the club’s approach is multifaceted and aimed at empowering individuals through leadership training, mentoring, and service opportunities.

“At the heart of Aureva’s mission is the belief that fostering strong, healthy, and educated communities, it can catalyse sustainable development and lasting change. This vision is particularly relevant in Edo State, where the need for innovative solutions to public health and social challenges is paramount,” she said.

The statement noted that during the meeting with Dr. Ehiarimwian, the Global Secretary General of the Aureva Club presented a comprehensive overview of the club’s vision and the potential benefits of a partnership with the Edo State Government.

She emphasised the importance of mental and physical health as the foundation for a thriving society and outlined how Aureva Club’s global resources and expertise could be harnessed to support the state’s health initiatives.

Dr. Wealth-Sakal also highlighted the club’s ongoing projects, including mental health awareness campaigns, wellness summits, and leadership development programmes. She said that: “These initiatives are designed to complement the Edo State Government’s efforts to improve public health and enhance the overall quality of life for its citizens.”

In his remarks, Ehiarimwian expressed his appreciation for Aureva Club’s vision and the thoughtful planning that had gone into their proposed initiatives. He praised the club’s commitment to Edo State and assured them of the officials of the Ministry of Health’s full support in bringing these initiatives to fruition.

“As Aureva Club prepares to launch its chapters in various states across Nigeria, the collaboration with Edo State stands as a model for how public-private partnerships can effectively address societal challenges and drive meaningful change,” the statement noted.

Also, the Gobenara of the Aureva Edo Vanguard Club, Deacon Theodore Osas Ehannire, further elaborated on the club’s specific plans for Edo State.

The statement noted that he spoke passionately about the upcoming Wellness Summit, an event aimed at bringing together civil servants, educators, and healthcare professionals to address mental health challenges and promote holistic well-being.

“This summit is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader community engagement and support the government’s goals of improving productivity and fostering social cohesion.

“Looking ahead, the Aureva Club is poised to make a significant impact in Edo State, not only through its immediate initiatives but also by laying the groundwork for future projects that will continue to benefit the community. By aligning its objectives with the broader goals of the Edo State Government, Aureva Club is positioning itself as a key player in the state’s development agenda, bringing together global expertise and local action to create a brighter, healthier future for all,” he said.