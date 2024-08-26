Obaseki Applauded for Changing Face of Sports in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has received commendation for raising the bar in sports development in the State, leading to the various laurels and successes recorded in the State’s sports sectors.

The commendation, which came from the Edo State Sports Commission, is based on the recent triumph of the State’s female football team, Edo Queens, who emerged winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers.

Edo Queens, who are the Nigerian Women’s Premier League (NWPL) champions, finished the championship unbeaten, coasting through the group stages, defeating Inter FC in the Semi-finals, and trouncing Ainonvi FC of Benin Republic 3-0 to emerge champions. They will be representing the West African zone at the continental championship scheduled for later this year.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, at the weekend, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, OLY, said the governor has continued to make history with sports development, investing hugely in the sector to restore the State’s sports glory.

Noting some successes recorded under the sterling leadership of the governor, the Sports Commission stated that Obaseki is the first Governor to win the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers since 2005 and the first Governor to win the FA Cup with Bendel insurance, after 39 years, among others.

According to him, “Your Excellency, once again, we heartily congratulate you and the people of Edo State on the victory of our female team, Edo Queens. We are glad with the successes we have continued to record in the sports sector as a result of your outstanding leadership. You have continued to make history with sports development.

“You are the first Governor to win the league since 2005. You’re the first Governor to bring insurance back to professional league after 11 years of playing in the lower league. You’re the first Governor to win the FA Cup after 39 years with Bendel Insurance. You are the 2nd Governor to win trophies in football (male and female) at the national sports festival.

“You have changed the face of sports in Edo State and we are glad to have you as our governor. Thank you so much for all you continue to do for the sports sector and the people of Edo State. Your name will surely be in the history book in Edo State and Nigeria in particular.”

Reassuring more support for the governor, Alli added, “We will continue to support you and pray that God bless you immensely and bless the Edo First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who has continued to support this quest to reposition the sports sector and change the fortunes of the generality of Edo people.”