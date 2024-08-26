NFVCB to Train Youths in Filmmaking

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has concluded plans to train and mentor some youths in the art of filmmaking. The two weeks training and mentorship programme in collaboration with notable Nollywood thespian, Nze Ugezu Ugeze, will produce the first ever “ Made in Ichida” film.

The Executive Director of the NFVCB, Husseini Shaibu, stated these during the media literacy campaign titled:”The Power of Parental Guidance in the Digital Age” at St.Augustine’s Parish Ichida, Anambra State.

According to a statement by the Director, Director, Corporate Affairs, NFVCB, Ogbonna Onwumere, Husseini stated that these fall in line with one of the eight points agenda of the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture and the creative economy, Hannatu Musawa.

“The point in reference talks about the provision of comprehensive skills acquisition and development programmes to ensure that the young Nigerians have the technical capacity to access opportunities across the creative sector.”

The Executive Director, who has never hidden his avowed desire to make more women media literate, gathered about 500 women of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of the Parish, during the August meeting to brainstorm on the power of parental guidance in the digital age.

Husseini, who is also the chief executive officer of the NFVCB, assured the women that at the end of the meeting they would become more media literate in the following areas:

comprehending the classification symbols of the board; the impact of phone and the social media; how imitable techniques in movies and the social media can influence the youth and the need for parents to monitor their children’s phones.

The women were taught the classification symbols of the NFVCB and their meanings. They were also taken through how to identify the onscreen display that shows the classification ratings of the film on television.

They were equally taught how to monitor their children’s phones using some applications and the rightful age for allowing children full access to Android phones.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr.Jude Nwankwo, commended the Board, especially the Executive Director on the laudable initiative to make our mothers more media literate.

The Executive Director was in recognition decorated with beads by a prominent son of Ichida, Chief Anene Uba while the Board distributed collateral and souvenair items including branded T-shirts and Face Caps, branded umbrellas, and some publications of the board, including frequently asked questions to the women.