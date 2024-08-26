Group Hails Eno’s N200m Interest Free Loan to Arewa Community

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A group, Nasarawa People’s Development Forum, last Friday hailed the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, for initiating a N200 million interest free loan facility for Arewa community resident in Akwa Ibom State.

Eno had recently announced a sum of N200 million interest-free loan to the Arewa Community in the state.

Speaking in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, at a reception in honour of the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Arewa Community, Hon Ibrahim Iliya, the group’s chairman, Hon Buhari Musa Tunga, said northerners were proud of Eno’s visionary approach to governance.

Tunga said: “We are proud of your visionary approach to governance, especially as it concerns the rural dwellers and their economy.”

He, therefore, cautioned beneficiaries of the Akwa Ibom State governor’s N200 million interest free loan facility to invest the money wisely so as to improve their economic status, that of Akwa Ibom State and the country at large.

The celebrant and Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, who is an indigene of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Iliya, pledged to be a perfect ambassador of the state.

According to Iliya, “I will strive to ensure that there is sustained cordial relationship between the Arewa community and the diverse ethnic nationalities in Akwa Ibom State.”