Edo Guber: PDP Tackles Oshiomhole,  Says His Administration Was Corrupt, Chaotic

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The People Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Edo State, and Senator representing Edo North, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole over his constant criticism of Mr Godwin Obaseki administration and challenged him to name areas his administration performed better than that of Obaseki.

Oshiomhole, while at the APC Governorship Campaign on Saturday in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, has said that the next government will carry out a comprehensive audit on the privatisation regarding the hospital administration, management as well as ensure that culprits behind an alleged fraudulent deal that makes healthcare accessible only to the rich are prosecuted.

He also alleged that the Obaseki and the PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo are planning to rig the September 21 governorship election.

He said: “Don’t dance too much and allow them to compromise electoral process by stealing PVC’s and deny you the opportunity to vote.“

We will defend those rights. We will do so peacefully in a civilised manner.

“Now, what is at stake in this election is much more than you can easily understand”, Senator Oshiomhole stated.

But addressing journalists at a press conference yesterday, the Deputy Director Media of Asue Ighodalo/ Osarodion Ogie Governorship Campaign Council, Rev Olu Martins, said Oshiomhole administration has been one of most corrupt, chaotic and most dishonest of all administration that has ruled Edo State.

Martins, who challenged Oshiomhole to show areas his own administration out performed Obaseki’s administration, said:

“As we approach the September 21 election, it is apparently clear that the APC as led by their leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has perfected the acts of lies, even at that age.

“The APC has been pretending as if to say it has never been in power in Edo State. All we hear from them is that Obaseki did this, Obaseki did that. But from 2008 to 2016 we had the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State, and it is important to do an analysis on how the state faired under the administration of Adams Oshiomhole and the leadership of Godwin Obaseki.

“Fortunately, I was prominent in the civil society and I can tell you clearly what the experiences were. The administration as led by Oshiomhole was the most corrupt, most chaotic, most brutal and was the most dishonest.

“I remember once when Senator Femi Okunremi was going around the nation in consultation for the proposed National Conference by President Good luck Jonathan. They were at the Imaguero College, and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the governor came there to grandstand. But he was confronted and before you know it some boys has moved in, led by some touts and scattered the hall right in front of the mobile policemen brought in from Abuja and other neighboring states to protect Senator Okunromu and those in his entourage.

“We also remembered the time when the Nigeria Labour Congress led by Emmanuel Ademokun in the state protested at the Palm House that has been reconstructed and he was beaten black and blue and the next day he had plaster on his head, beaten by a former national president of NLC. That tells you what Oshiomhole did when he was governor of Edo State.”

According to him, “There was no protest we held that we were not beaten, with Oshiomhole as the governor of Edo State. If it were not Kabaka, it will be No Molest. So for us, it was a surprise for Adams Oshiomhole who built a reputation with constant confrontation of government as the NLC president.

“A former Commissioner for Information in the administration of Adams Oshiomhole and now the APC Director of Media and Publicity, Orobosa Omo-Ojo in his book, “The Breach of Trust” said that Adams Oshiomhole is good at picking weaker vessels in place of stronger people for his administration.”