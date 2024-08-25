Northern Govs Celebrate Sultan at 68, Say He’s Champion of National Unity, Religious Harmony

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has felicitated the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 68th birthday today.



The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement issued yesterday by the Director-General in charge of Press Affairs at the Government House, Gombe, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, the northern governors described the monarch as the champion of national unity and religious harmony.



“Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the 19 northern governors, praised the Sultan as a symbol of peace and unity, noting his vital role as the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Sultan’s leadership has greatly contributed to fostering harmony and understanding within the Muslim Ummah and beyond, reaching out to people from all walks of life.



It emphasised that Sultan Sa’ad’s commitment to peace and harmony has been pivotal in steering the nation and its leaders towards better governance and overall prosperity.

“As the custodian of our rich heritage and traditions, His Eminence has been relentless in promoting unity and tolerance. His efforts have strengthened cooperation, religious harmony, and peaceful coexistence, thereby fortifying the very fabric of our society,” the northern governors added.



The governors called on the Sultan to continue to leverage his esteemed position and considerable influence to further the cause of peace, unity, and progress, not just within the Sokoto Caliphate and the North, but across the entire nation.



They prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the monarch with many more years of good health and wisdom to continue his invaluable service to the Muslim Ummah, the nation, and humanity at large.