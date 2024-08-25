Law School Class ‘85 to Honour Justice Amina Augie, Justices, MD Fidelity Bank, Others at Lagos Reunion 

Wale Igbintade

Members of the Nigerian Law School class of 1985 have disclosed plans to honour one of their former teachers, a retired justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Fidelity Bank Ltd, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as well as some of their classmates recently elevated to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal benches.

The event, which is part of the activities marking their reunion, will be held at Sir Adetokunbo Ademola Hall, Nigerian Law School, Lagos on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association taking place in Lagos next week.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the class, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the reunion, Mrs. Adeyinka Aroyewun, seven judicial officers (serving and retired), three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), as well as serving executives in the federal bureaucracy and in the organised private sector would be honoured.

The event will be chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

A peep into the list of the honorees shows that among the class members to be celebrated at the occasion include Justices Moore Adumein and Adewale Abiru of the Supreme Court, Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the Court of Appeal, Justice Anthonia Ubaka of National Industrial Court, and Justice Ngozika Oji of High Court of Enugu State.

Others are Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen, Mrs Folashade Alli, SAN, Alhaji Abiola Oyebanji, SAN, Chief Kunle Agbebi, SAN, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, Prof Eucharia Chinweze of Imo State University, a foremost banker and former Company Secretary of First Bank Ltd, Prince Seye Kosoko, former Nigerian Ambassador to Mozambique, Ambassador Yamah Mohammed, Kano-based lawyer and business tycoon, Mahmoud Usman El-Tayed, Mr Eric Elujekor of Investment and Security Tribunal, taxation expert, Ms Chinyere Ike, Aviation law expert, Mr Mathew Chiedu, and the group Company Secretary of Tolaram Group, Pastor Funmi Ayo-Odugbesan.

Also included are, Lagos lawyers, Mr Ehiosu Odeh, Owolabi Dawodu, Idowu Jegede, Mrs Chidi Odikpo, a former director in NDIC, Mr Godwin Jideofor Nwankwo, former bankers, Mr Akin Adepoju and Mr Segun Ajayi, former Registrar/CEO of Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding Nigeria, Mr Sam Nwakohu, former Attorney General of Benue State, Mr Joe Abaagu, New York based Attorney, Tony Emengo, Kano-based lawyer, Solomon Olaniyan, former head of legal, Debt Management Office, Mrs Janet Opeyemi Jiya, Kaduna based company secretary, Rahab Damina, Energy Law expert, Mr Gabnel lorsase, Alternative Dispute Resolution expert, Mrs Olusola Adegbonmure, former company secretary of the Bank of Agriculture, Alhaji Babaji Zindiwa and a posthumous award to a departed member of the Class, Mrs Maureen Tarka Fateh.

According to the statement, a health awareness talk will be delivered by a health expert, Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri.

Another highlight of the reunion will be the groundbreaking ceremony of the medical clinic for the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School to be undertaken by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi , SAN.

The statement enjoined members of the class to tum out in their large numbers for their exquisite reunion luncheon.