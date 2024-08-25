CDS to Nigerians: Security is Everybody’s Business, People Should Give Us Information

*Police nab woman with 124 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa

*Niger gov solicits military deployment to communities prone to terrorists’ attacks

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said security is everybody’s business and urged Nigerians to provide the necessary information that would aid the security agencies in their operations.

The CDS’ advice paid off on Friday as the Nasarawa State Police Command arrested a woman in possession of anti-aircraft ammunition in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.



This is just as the acting Governor of Niger State, Mr. Yakubu Garba appealed to the Nigeria Army to redeploy its troops to communities prone to terrorist attacks in the state.

Musa said this yesterday in Abuja while delivering his address at the 48th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Elders’ Association of Nigeria.

The conference had the theme: “Making Living Worthwhile for All: Islamic Solutions to Economic and Security Challenges”.



Muslim Elders Association of Nigeria was created to promote peace, foster brotherhood, and enhance leadership values, education and humanitarian services.

Represented by Major General Shuab Bashir, the CDS further said collaboration with relevant agencies would aid the quest to address the economic and security challenges in the country.

“Security is everybody’s business; everyone must be involved. It should not be left to the security agencies alone. People must give us useful information,” Musa said.



While corroborating the position of the CDS, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the representative of the FCT police commissioner, Mr. Uba Alkali, insisted that effective security required the collective efforts of all citizens.

‘Security is everyone’s responsibility. I urge you all to work with the police to serve humanity,” he said.

Police Nab Woman with 124 Rounds of Anti-aircraft Ammunition in Nasarawa

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a woman in possession of anti-aircraft ammunition in the Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, police personnel attached to Keffi Division intercepted the suspect on Friday at about 5:10 pm, following credible information.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect who hails from Doro village in Katsina was intercepted with a two-year-old baby.

“Consequently, 124 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition concealed in a gallon of palm oil, one Tecno mobile phone, and N78,500 were recovered from the suspect as exhibits.



“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect received a supply of ammunition at Rafin Sanyi village, Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

“She concealed the items in a gallon of palm oil en route to Katsina State before nemesis caught up with her,” Nansel added.

Nansel said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, had ordered the transfer of the suspect and exhibit to the Force Intelligence Department, Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigations.

Niger Gov Solicits Military Deployment to Communities Prone to Terrorists’ Attacks

In a related development, the acting Governor of Niger State, Mr. Yakubu Garba has appealed to the Nigeria Army to redeploy its troops to communities prone to terrorists attacks in the state.

Speaking with journalists after the 3-days Fidda’u prayer for 13 people killed by bandits in Shiroro LGA of the state, Garba said that the withdrawal of troops from Allawa and other communities had weakened the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

The 13 victims lost their lives on Wednesday when they were ambushed by bandits on their way to their farms in Anguwan village.

“I want to appeal to our military to see reasons to go back to Allawa and other prone areas to give full security cover to our people who are predominantly farmers,” Garba said.



Garba stated that Governor Mohammed Umar Bago-led administration had deployed strategies to end insecurity, which had brought safety to commuters along Kuta, Gwada, Zumba and Erena roads in Shiroro council.

He said that those killed in the attack were displaced farmers who left the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Also speaking, the father of one of the victims, Malam Isah Allawa, said the bandits killed eight people by shooting while five others drowned in a river while fleeing the scene of the attack.



“My son Mubarak Isah is among the people killed, the bandits caught them unaware, and they separated people from Allawa and those from Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area.

“The bandits asked people from Kagara to go while those from Allawa had their hands tied to their backs before they started killing them,” he said.

Also, Murjanatu Musa, who lost her son in the attack, said the deceased was married with a daughter, adding that the deceased father was also killed in 2023 by bandits.

NAN reported that the acting governor was accompanied to the three-day Fidda’u prayer by the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umaru Farouk.