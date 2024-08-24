Presidency: Only Borno Pays 30% Monthly Bonus for Rural Health Workers

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Annas, has revealed that only Borno State has implemented the 30 per cent bonus allowance for health personnel working in rural areas.

The bonus, which is 30 per cent of the total monthly pay, is paid to all rural health workers in Borno, and it aims to improve their welfare and motivate them to provide quality health care services to the people.

Speaking during a visit to Maiduguri on Thursday, she said: “We are here, sir, to first appreciate all the work you have been doing in the health sector. In fact, you have recorded remarkable things to successes within the health sector in a very short time.

“I am very happy that you are very committed to health; in the areas of human resources, you have even gone ahead to put in place sustainable measures, an increment of 30 per cent to health workers in rural areas. This is a great incentive. I think this is only done in South Africa; that is why they saw progress in the health of their communities.

“Financing health, of course, Your Excellency, we have given you more than 100 percent appreciation because we are supposed to reach 15% by the World Health Organisation. Apart from Borno, not more than one or two states have even taken it to 10 per cent.

“In the area of primary health care and human resources, you have already achieved a lot. You are establishing a medical school and new colleges of nursing and midwifery studies. All these will contribute to the development of the health sector.”

Responding, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuous financing and upgrading of the healthcare sector.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to Borno State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijani, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana and the Executive Director of Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Prof. Mohammed Arab Alhaji.