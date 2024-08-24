Edo Guber: INEC Sensitises Journalists on Election Procedures, Partnership

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

As part of its preparations and commitment to a transparent and credible election in Edo State come September 21 governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held a one-day forum for media reporters and producers.

The event which took place in Benin City, capital of Edo State, provided a platform for dialogue and the dissemination of vital information about the Edo State gubernatorial election.



In his welcome address, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, whose speech was delivered by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbodu, explained the importance of media collaboration, stating that the meeting is to interface with the media to enable the commission to carry out the necessary information needed by Nigerians to know the activities surrounding the election.



In his keynote address, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun who was represented by Dr. Onuaha, highlighted the media’s pivotal role in shaping public perception and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

According to him, “As the fourth estate of the realm, the media is not just a conveyor of information but also a vital player in the democratic process, particularly during elections.”



The forum which also addressed the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the 18 local government council areas of the state, called on those who participated in the last continuous voter registration organised by INEC to collect their cards commenced on August 22, 2024, across all 192 Wards in the state which will continue until September 8, 2024, transitioning to local government area offices after August 26.

At the event, INEC also showcased its technological advancements through a presentation on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which is designed to enhance voter accreditation and prevent electoral fraud.

The Head of ICT/VR, Akan Lawrence, assured journalists that BVAS is robust and capable of transmitting election results even in remote areas without network coverage, kudos to its offline mode feature.

On her part, the Head of Department (HoD), legal, Mrs. Amadi Rita who discussed the legal framework guiding the election, particularly the Electoral Act 2022, explained the Act’s role in ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

She encouraged media executives to familiarise themselves with the Act so as to better report and analyse the electoral process.

Also, INEC HoD in charge of Electoral Operations, Frank Ogbise, briefed media participants on voting procedures and the level of preparedness of the electoral umpire, noted on Election Day, prospective voters should visit their polling units where list of registered voters will be displayed to get their serial number to enable them commence accreditation which opens at about 8:30am.

He disclosed that for the 2024 governorship election, there are 4,719 polling units, adding that every polling unit has four INEC officials headed by a Polling Officer (PO) and three other assistants.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Edo State Council, Mr. Festus Alenghe.