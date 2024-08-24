Clerics Want S’East Govs to Exert More Pressure to Secure Kanu’s Freedom

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As clamour for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, keeps growing as a group of clerics have urged the governors of the South-east zone to be more courageous in demanding for his freedom.



The clerics under the aegis of the Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission, said they were not satisfied with the efforts of the governors to secure the release of Kanu, saying that pressure on relevant authorities should be sustained.

“It appears evidently that the South-east governors, who recently assured us of their efforts to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, have suddenly gone quiet,” the group said.



In a statement signed by the duo of the Int. President/Coordinator, Rev. Tony Uzo Anthony and the General Secretary, Apostle Tony Osuji, said that the governors should not go to sleep until Kanu is freed.

The clerics reminded the South-east Governors Forum how all Yoruba monarchs, politicians, and bishops rallied round Mr. Sunday Igboho when he was detained in Benin Republic until he was released.

They said that Igbo leaders should emulate their Yoruba counterparts and show sincere solidarity in efforts to get the federal authorities to let the Biafra activist off the hook.



“We, therefore, appeal to our governors to please stand for their own like the governors of the South-west stood for Sunday Igboho.

“We call upon all traditional rulers, bishops and politicians to rise up at this very special occasion for the release of our brother,” the clerics stated.

The ministers alluded that some South-east governors appear to be dragging their feet in the advocacy for Kanu’s release, possibly due to their personal political interests.



However, they warned that “no individual interest of the governors in the South East should exceed the interest of Ndi Igbo at large”, adding that thr governors of the South-east zone were “playing chicken”.

The clerics said that the governors should not entertain the fear that Kanu would make them become irrelevant when he regains his freedom, adding that such feelings amount to putting their personal interest over the interest of Igbos in general.



ccording to them, the governors should not forget that the protection of the people they govern, including Kanu “is part of the oath of office that they took”.

The clerics pointed out that Kanu harbours no hatred for the governors “but is focused on the general good of our people (as) a man God has given us for the general good of our people, born and unborn.

“Let’s come together as a people and pursue our common goal moreso the release of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu,” the ministers of God said.