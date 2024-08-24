Access Bank, Firms Partner to Empower Children in Tech

Omolabake Fasogbon

Access Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young tech enthusiasts through its sponsorship of the 2024 edition of STEM Africa Fest held in Lagos and Abuja, recently.

The event was an initiative of STEM METs and 9ijakids and sought to empower children with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to succeed in the 21st century.

The programme thrilled over 4500 children with fun-filled tech experiences, including interactive workshops, tech career talks, and hands-on STEAM labs, including sessions on AI, Machine Learning, Coding, Robotics, and more.

Experts across the industry and public officials also took turn in a panel session to enlighten participants along the theme of the programme, “Igniting Change through CleanTech and STEAM”.

Addressing participants, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), emphasised the transformative power of STEAM education, stating that it empowers students to take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, persist in problem-solving, and critical thinking.

One of the Organisers and Co-founder of STEM METs, Jadesola Adedeji, commented about the impact created by the initiative since inception, informing its extension to other African countries.

“This year, the festival will also take place in Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Kenya, marking a major milestone in its mission to inspire and equip Africa’s youth with the skills needed for the future”, she stated.

More so, the Co-Founder of 9ijakids who is also one of the organisers appreciated partners who enliven the initiative including Lotus Bank, Argentil Capital, Oando, Flour Mills, Gradely, Asset & Resource Management Company Limited (ARM) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“STEM Africa Fest is more than just an event; it’s a movement to equip African children with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven world,” she stated.

The event culminated in the STEM quiz and pitch competitions, with participants vying for over N3 million in prizes, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and innovation.

One Ohiagu Munachimso Chidiebere from Owerri emerged winner of the pitch competition, winning a cash prize of N1million.