  • Saturday, 24th August, 2024

150 Leaders Convene to Secure Family Business Legacy

Business | 3 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

The sustainability of family business to make it endure across generations has been identified as a pressing challenge for operators. 

Despite its impact on the economy, report says only about 30 percent of family businesses in the country survive beyond the first generation. 

In addressing this constraint, over 150 experts would gather for a summit in Lagos and Ogun States, to share insight on how to navigate growth paths and ensure the sustainability of family-owned businesses.

With the theme, “Family Business Legacy: Strategies for Building and Maintaining Multigenerational Wealth,” the summit is further designed to offer invaluable opportunities for collaboration and learning. 

A statement by the Convener, Oghenevwoke Ighure, revealed as part of the highlights, a six- hour in-depth discussion, a NextGen boot camp, themed workshops, and a networking opportunity. 

He hinted further about the presentation and launch of a book authored by Munzali Dantata ,” City Wall: We All Lived by Selling”  at the programme. 

“The summit will tackle critical topics such as corporate governance, financing, and generational handover, ensuring participants are equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to drive innovation and success”, he added. 

Ighure, maintained that family enterprise remained the backbone of Nigeria’s economy that must be preserved. 

Partner and Africa Family Business Leader at PwC, Esiri Agbeyi, expressed enthusiasm for the robust conversations and engagements expected at the summit.

“We are proud to be partners with Business Day for this summit.  As leading advisors to family businesses in this market, we have a keen multi-disciplinary appreciation of the dynamics of private wealth and family businesses. We believe this year’s theme for resonates with key concerns of most family businesses to grow wealth, preserve the legacy and successfully hand it over to the next generation”. 

