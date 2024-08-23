Tinubu Swears in Justice Kekere-Ekun as 23rd CJN

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday administered the oath of office on Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

She will operate in acting capacity until her due confirmation by the Senate.

Justice Kekere-Ekun took her oaths at about 11:38am at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja and took her rightful sitting position in the Council Chambers on the left handside of the President at exactly 11:45am.

She is assuming her new role as CJN following the retirement of her predecessor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and her nomination and presentation to President Tinubu by the National Judicial Council (NJC) on August 15, 2024

Justice Kekere-Ekun, is the second Nigerian female jurist to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, after Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from July 2012 and November, 2014.

Among those who witnessed the event were other Justices of the nation’s apex Court; the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the leadership of the House of Representatives, represented by House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonbvere; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu; and immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Also present at were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

