PROMOTING ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE IN FCT

Health-related expenditures pose a significant burden on vulnerable populations. And access is a major concern in health care policy. Access reflects fit between characteristics and expectations of the providers and the clients. The characteristics are grouped into five ”As” of access to care: affordability, availability, accessibility, accommodation, and acceptability.

That is why the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the FCT Administration with NISA Premier Medical Group, popularly known as Garki Hospital to promote affordable, accessible and sustainable healthcare delivery for residents of the territory is heartening.

That is also why during the signing of the MOU in Abuja, the Mandate Secretary, FCTA Health Services And Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe also distributed world class personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Medical Directors to be used for patients free of charge.

The public-private partnership (PPP) is meant to complement government’s effort towards achieving Universal Health Coverage for all. The essence of the partnership is to bring quality health care delivery closer to the people, particularly those on the Health Insurance Scheme.

The mantra of the FCT Administration is ‘working the talk’. We are all here to also demonstrate sustainability through PPP. There are also plans by the secretariat to begin distribution of drugs as palliatives to those in need of health care.

FCT parents are therefore urged to accept the malaria prevention drug intervention that health workers will be carrying from door step to door for children below five years from now till November.

The PPEs which were donated to the FCT Administration is targeted at enhancing health care workers safety and patients well-being to prevent transmission of infection.

This is to thank the donors for this gesture, and like Oliver Twist, we are open for more partnership, and appeal to well meaning Nigerians to come and partner with FCT Administration in the provision of PPEs and other consumables. Government alone cannot solve the health care needs of the citizens.

We urge all FCT residents to enrol under the FCT Health Insurance Scheme to be able to access quality, affordable health care services in the territory.

Dr. Babagana Adams, Permanent Secretary, FCTA- HSES, Abuja