Kumuyi Kick Starts Six-Day Mega Crusade in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, arrived in Warri, Delta State, with his wife, Esther, yesterday for a six-day gospel crusade.

The crusade, which is organised by Deeper Life Church in partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) will kick off today and end on August 27.

The event tagged: ‘Global Crusade With Kumuyi’, with the theme: ‘Possibilities of Faith in Christ’, will hold at the Urhobo College with the 83 years old Pastor Kumuyi ministering and Jody Mcbrayer as guest music minister.

The cleric, who was heralded by a tumultuous crowd at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, said the event would turn around the lost glory of Warri and Delta State at large.

He prayed for the management and staff of the Institute assuring them of their heart desires for a prosperous school, and thanked them for the reception.

Receiving the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Church members, the acting Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Mr. Samuel Onoji, briefed the visitor about the aim and objectives of establishing the school by the federal government.

Onoji, who was represented by the acting Director of Science, Dr. Niyi Olowoyo, disclosed that the Institute had contributed much to the development of oil and gas in the country, and solicited prayers to grow the school to greater heights.

Addressing the mammoth worshippers at the PTI, Pastor Kumuyi said that God is still in a business of working miracles and declared that there would be harvest of miracles during the programme.

He assured them that God would still meet the people at the various points of their needs in the course of the programme.