Kasi Healthcare, Shenzhen Partner to Launch Rescue Plan

Stories By Chinedu Eze

Kasi Healthcare, a leading provider of comprehensive medical services in Nigeria, and Shenzhen Le Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a global medical device and solutions provider, have announced partnership to introduce Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), patient Monitors and Telemedicine Enabled ECG, specifically designed for West African offshore and aeromedical environments.

Under the partnership, Kasi Healthcare Engineering and Consulting Unit, will offer after-sales-support and dedicated engineering team to install and service the devices.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing Aeromedical, Offshore and Emergency training across West Africa, making life-saving interventions more accessible in critical situations. Spokesperson for Kasi Healthcare, Mr. Adedayo Osholowu, said: “This ground-breaking partnership will provide access to Automated External Defibrillators and Telemedicine Enables