Ibom Air Unveils Second Airbus A220-300

Ibom Air has officially unveiled its second Airbus A220-300 aircraft, 5N-CBD, which landed in Lagos on August 10, 2024.

The Akwa Ibom State Government, Ibom Air’s shareholder, formally received the aircraft in Uyo on August 20, 2024.  

The airline management said the acquisition aligned with Ibom Air’s strategic goal of rapidly increasing capacity and expanding its route network.

The Airbus A220-300, known for fuel efficiency, sustainability, and comfort, will help Ibom Air expand flight frequencies and destinations.

Chairman of Ibom Air, Pastor Imoabasi Jacob, praised Ibom Air’s management for their resilience and recognized Pastor Umo Eno’s strong support throughout.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno expressed excitement, stating that the new Airbus A220 aligns with Akwa Ibom’s strategic aviation goals and growth plans.

Ibom Air’s CEO, Mr. Mfon Udom, emphasised the significance of this addition to the fleet. “We are thrilled to welcome our second Airbus A220-300 aircraft wholly owned by Ibom. This aircraft will significantly boost our capacity in response to the growing service demand,” Udom said

Executive Director of Fidelity Bank, Kevin Ugwuoke, spoke for the consortium of financiers, expressing their shared passion for Akwa Ibom State. He said: “We are delighted to join them on this journey.”

