Expert Pledges to Lead Global Health Transformation Through Diagnostic Innovation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Nigerian medical expert, Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, has pledged his commitment to drive diagnostic innovation for global health.

He stated this after his appointment as the Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Executive Officer of FIND, a global non-profit organization.

FIND is known for connecting countries and communities, funders, decision makers, healthcare providers and developers to spur diagnostic innovation and make testing an integral part of sustainable, resilient health systems.

He said: “I am thrilled to join FIND at such a critical juncture for global health and especially for diagnostics. I look forward to leading FIND’s team and collaborating with our global partners to drive diagnostic innovation and ensure these advancements reach those most in need.”

Adetifa, a seasoned pediatrician and accomplished infectious disease epidemiologist, previously served as the Director-General and CEO of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (NCDC).

During his tenure at the NCDC, he played a pivotal role advancing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

He also attracted substantial programme funds, managed significant budgets, and supervised a large team dedicated to combating outbreak and endemic pathogens.

The Chair of the FIND Board, Dr. Ayoade Alakija, highlighted the significance of this appointment, saying: “As FIND embarks on a new and exciting transformative journey, we are excited to welcome Dr Adetifa to the FIND family as he takes on CEO responsibilities. His appointment marks a significant milestone, as he becomes the first African CEO from the Global South that FIND was established to serve.

“I am particularly proud to welcome the first African Chief Executive into the Geneva Global Health Campus and the wider ecosystem. Rebalancing power is what will advance health for all, and I remain fully committed to ensuring that global health leadership reflects the diversity of the populations we serve.”

Adetifa’s extensive experience includes work at the national, regional, continental and international levels on Lassa fever, vaccines and immunization, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, tuberculosis and health systems.

He is also currently a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).