CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Rangers’ Captain, Ugwueze, Optimistic of Victory against Zilimadjou Today

Captain of one of Nigeria’s CAF Champions League 2024/2025 hopefuls, Rangers International F.C, Ugwueze Chinemerem and teammate, Uwumiro Frank, have assured the club’s teaming fans and supporters of a better outing in the return leg of the preliminary round encounter against U.S de Zilimadjou of Comoros Islands today in Uyo.

Ugwueze, in a chat ahead of the fixture slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, said that he and his teammates were in the best possible shape to do the nation proud and qualify for the next round of the competition.

“Since the end of the first leg which we won by God’s special grace, we have shifted our preparation gear to the next level which I believe will see us through the second leg. Yes, we won the first leg but are not underrating our opponents rather, we are more focused and determined to play a good game and win well for our teaming fans and supporters,” stated the young midfielder.

Echoing the captain’s optimism is the lanky attacking sensation who netted the winning goal of the first leg, Frank Uwumiro, who stated that the first leg was difficult at some point but having seen how the team from Comoros Islands played, he and his teammates were better prepared going into Friday, August 23, 2024’ second leg fixture.

“Our opponents are the champions of their country and they showed some stuff in the first leg but with what we have been going through after that encounter, I am very optimistic of a good second leg which we are hosting,” said Uwumiro.

The ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C will be tackling Comoros Islands champions, U.S de Zilimadjou in the second leg, the first preliminary round of the premier club competition on the continent at the ‘Nest of Champions’, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State with kick-off slated for 15:00 hours.