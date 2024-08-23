Abdul Adetunji Donates Vehicles to Boost Aiyedatiwa’s Guber Ambition

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s governorship ambition has received a boost as the Chairman of Horizon Capital Investment Limited, Honourable Abdul Tunji Mohammed (ATM) donated campaign vehicles and other materials towards realising his goal.

The donation was made during a visit by Adetunji to His Excellency, Governor Aiyedatiwa at the Governor’s Office to show his support for the upcoming Gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Adetunji, the donation reinforced his commitment and that of his team to the vision of Governor Aiyedatiwa of industrialising Ondo State.

He said: “This past weekend, I had the distinct honour of visiting His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to show my support for his upcoming gubernatorial elections. Our delegation presented campaign vehicles and other essential campaign materials, reinforcing our commitment to his vision of industrialising Ondo state.

“It was a truly inspiring experience to witness firsthand the enthusiasm and support for the Governor’s leadership.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to demonstrate that the people of the Ondo North Senatorial District are wholeheartedly behind him as he embarks on this important journey to transform the state, he said.

Adetunji, a real estate finance and development expert as well as a philanthropist, who has amassed over 15 years of experience within the real estate and private equity investments industry, stressed that the donation was to aid the governor’s campaign.

Receiving the campaign vehicles from the donor at the Government House in Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked him and his supporters for their efforts in mobilising support and votes for him ahead of the election.

Also an investment banker and corporate finance expert, Adetunji has worked across various financial institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom, including JP Morgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Columbia Partners Investment Management.

An indigene of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North East local government area of the state, Adetunji sits on the board of The Art Hotel, V.I., Lagos and Harrow Park Golf Club, Abuja as well as other organisations.