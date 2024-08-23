  • Friday, 23rd August, 2024

20 Clubs Jostle for Abuja Veterans All Stars Invitational Cup

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The fourth edition of the annual Abuja Veterans All Stars Invitational Cup will begin on August 31 with 20 clubs based in the nation’s capital; in contention for the trophy.

The opening match will pitch the defending champions, Abuja All Stars against last year’s finalists, City Gate All Stars in Group A.

Other teams drawn in the group following the draw held at the FIFA Goal Project Centre are Corporate Kickers Sports Club and Jabi All-Stars. 

The draw, which drew many former footballers, was conducted by the Technical Director, of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen, assisted by former Super Eagles internationals, Samson Siasia and Garba Lawal.

The clubs in Group B are Nyanyan All Stars, the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Mc Steve All Stars and Lugbe All-Stars, while Group C comprises Gwagwalada All Stars, Unity Sports Foundation, Like Minds All Stars and Capital Spotify. 

The teams in Group D are Apo Fitness, Kuje All Stars, Police Machine and Nurudeen Veteran Club while Group E has Games Village All Stars, Karu All Stars, Ex Professionals and Capital City Club.

The Chairman of the Tournament Local Organising Committee 2024, Patrick Bassey, said the tournament would be well organized as it would create awareness about what former footballers are capable of doing.

Bassey, who is also the National U-15 Coach, noted that the competition is to promote friendship and networking among former players.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers will progress to the round of 16.

