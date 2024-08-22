  • Thursday, 22nd August, 2024

Tinubu Lauds Ariwoola’s Successful Public Service Career, To Swear in Kekere-Ekun as CJN Friday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as he retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria after a successful public service career.
Justice Ariwoola, who had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011 was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 and had also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.
The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale
commended the eminent jurist for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.
President Tinubu thanked Justice Ariwoola and wished him the very best for the future.
The President will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on Friday, August 23, 2024.

