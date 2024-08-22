  • Thursday, 22nd August, 2024

Nigerian Economic Society Honours Green Energy Boss, Adegbulugbe

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sunday Okobi

The Governing Council of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has honoured the Chairman and Managing Director of Green Energy International Limited, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, with a fellowship  of the society.

Professor Adegbulugbe, who is the Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun State, is being  honoured for his contributions to the economic profession and economic development process in Nigeria.

 This was contained in a statement signed and made available to THISDAY by the President and Chairman of the NES Governing Council, Professor Adeola Adenikinju.

 According to the statement, the conferment ceremony on Professor Adegbulugbe will take place at the 65th annual conference of the Society in Abuja on September 2, 2024.

The statement further noted that the Nigerian Economic Society is one of the oldest professional associations in Nigeria. 

It was established in 1957 in London, United Kingdom, to provide a forum for all Nigerian trained economists and those in allied profession to contribute to the national economic policy-making process.

 The society’s flagship publication, the Nigerian Journal of Social and Economic Studies (NJESS), established in 1959, is the oldest professional journal in the social sciences and humanity in Nigeria.

 It highlighted past awardees to include late Professor Ojetunji Aboyade, late Professor Sam Aluko, late Dr. Pius Okigbo, Chief Philip Asiodu, Professor Ibi Ajayi, Professor Samuel Olofin, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, HRM Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano; Dr Shamsudeen Usman, Professor Charles Soludo, Mr. Tony Elumelu, among others.

