German -Nigerian Business Forum to Hold on October 7th in Lagos

No fewer than 200 participants are expected to participate at the 11th edition of the Germain-Nigerian Business Forum set to hold sway in Lagos on October 7, 2024 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual conference, which alternates between Germany and Nigeria is organised by the delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, German Missions in Nigeria, and German-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, among others.

A delegate from German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Timo Pleyer, during a press conference in Lagos on Monday, said that the conference aims to create a platform that brings together diverse arrays of high-ranking representatives and decision-makers from both the Nigerian and German public and private sectors to discuss topical issues.

“It also aims to highlight opportunities for Nigerian-German partnerships across various business sectors,” Pleyer said.

According to him, industry experts from Germany and Nigeria would be leading the panel of discussions at the 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum adding that it would focus on expert dialogue and outlook on Nigeria’s future.

Earlier, The Consulate-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, Weert Borner, disclosed that the trade volume between Nigeria and Germany rose to $3bn in 2023 with Nigeria benefiting more from the trade pact.

He said crude oil and food product exports to Germany from Nigeria within the period under review stood at $2bn while $1bn was mainly machinery and chemicals that came from Germany to Nigeria.