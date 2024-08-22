Football Prodigy, Hedriel Opara, Catches Attention of Villarreal FC



Eleven-year-old rising Nigerian football star, Hedriel Chukwuziterem Opara, is attracting the attention of football coaches and scouts who have described him as the future Mbappe because of his natural talent.

Hedriel started playing football at the age of three with the renowned Pepsi Football Academy, Lagos before moving to Golden Feet Soccer Club London Ontario Canada where he became the club’s Highest Goal Scorer.

At the age of 10, he joined Astra Soccer Academy’s U-13 team in Saskatoon Saskatchewan, and despite being a young boy, his skill and determination saw him selected for the elite Tier 1 travel team and currently, he’s honing his craft with KC Trojan and Villarreal Alberta Academy, where his talent continues to soar.

The player who said his target is to represent Nigeria at the U-17 level and make his mark at the international stage, has been invited by Villarreal following his impressive performance at the just concluded Villarreal Alberta ID camp, led by Villarreal CF coach Rafael Borillo Fores from Spain.

And it’s hoped that his sojourn with the Spanish team in September 2025 will further improve his playing skills and make him a future champion in the round leather game.