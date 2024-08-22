Construction Professionals to Unite at 4th Edition of Big 5 Construct Nigeria 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The construction industry in Nigeria is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2024 and 2028 (Source: ABIQ), thanks to the government’s focused infrastructure development strategies and support. Prioritizing economic development, public and private investment in the housing sector, and strengthening external demand, Nigeria’s government is reshaping the industry and the future of the country. Tapping into opportunities emerging from ongoing and upcoming projects in the country is the 4th edition of Big 5 Construct Nigeria, taking place from 24 – 26 September 2024 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

The event is expected to host more than 9,000 professionals and 150 exhibitors from 20 countries. As the largest construction trade exhibition to date in Lagos, Big 5 Construct Nigeria connects industry professionals to opportunities and partnerships.

“Big 5 Construct Nigeria is timed this year to match the surge in construction activity in the country, creating significant demand for innovative products and solutions, particularly from key buyers involved in ongoing and upcoming projects in Nigeria’s $128 billion construction market (Source: ABIQ),” said Mehtap Gürsoy, Portfolio Director – Construction, dmg events. “The event attracts international companies and facilitates partnerships and collaborations that are essential for providing products, services and expertise to a dynamically evolving region.”

This year, the exhibitors list has grown with new exhibitors across the full construction value chain including building interiors and finishes; building materials; concrete and cement; construction tools and personal protection equipment (PPE); digital construction and intelligent buildings; heavy construction; HVAC-R; mechanical, electrical and plumbing services (MEP); solar, and urban design and landscapes. First time exhibitors include Bosch, Swiss Krono, Schneider Electric, Rowad National Plastic, Decho, Amaltech, Hira Industries, Peri Formwork, Kuo Fire Safety, Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment (Firex), VGS Solar and more.

In its 4th edition, Big 5 Construct Nigeria will host four country pavilions that will demonstrate unique construction solutions from Austria, China, Egypt and Türkiye. Other participating countries include India, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Ghana, USA, Ivory Coast, Pakistan, Tunisia and Nigeria.

Within the event, construction industry professionals will engage in 25 CPD-certified Big 5 Talks under the themes of architecture & design, facilities management, project management, quantity surveyors, technology and sustainability. More than 30 speakers will provide valuable insights on the sector’s opportunities and challenges, with some of the key topics of discussion being project financing and the importance of cost management, stakeholder communication and collaboration, positive impact of BIM implementation and tech trends in Nigerian construction, among others. Some of the prominent industry figures speaking at Big 5 Talks are Ibikunle Dashur, President & CEO at Construct Mache Group; Gerald Madondo, Country Director – Nigeria at Turner & Townsend; and Eniafe Enianu Emmanuel, Builder & Project Manager at Encon Sharon Engineering Services.

The event is sponsored by CDK Industries and supported by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and the Project Management Institute (PMI) – Nigerian Chapter.

“Big 5 Construct Nigeria provides visitors the opportunity to meet local contractors, distributors and government stakeholders, building relationships and foundations that will help expand their business, generate leads and showcase their products,” concluded Gürsoy.